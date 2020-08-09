General News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Blame over pampering, freebies for the violent conduct of final SHS students – CHASS President

Some indiscipline among Senior High School students

The growing trend of indiscipline among Senior High School (SHS) students sitting for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) stems from the government’s free education policy implementation and other matters.



“Because everything is free these days, our hands are also tight as teachers to punish any students who will go wrong. You cannot charge parents for anything even if it necessary to help their wards”, president of Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) Alhaji Yacoub A.B. Abubarkar bemoaned.



This comes after a viral videos of some final year students who are the first beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy spewing diatribes against the President Akufo-Addo for what they term as the failure of teachers to allow them to copy during their Integrated Science paper on Monday, August 3, 2020.



According to CHASS president, students’ actions were not expected adding that their utterances may be as a result of having everything at their disposal.



“Maybe it is because of the way they had everything free throughout, there was no suffering on their part neither did their parents suffer so much as far as education is concerned,” he spoke on Asempa FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“We actually did not expect such a thing to come out… sometimes when you don’t suffer to acquire certain things the tendency is that you don’t value it until you begin to lose it.



According to Alhaji Yacoub A.B. Abubarkar parents of the students have been invited and they will be meeting the disciplinary committee to discuss the issues.



“At the end of the day when all investigations are done, such students will be given some level of punishment.” the CHASS president assured.





