General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Bawumia’s brilliance compelled Afari Djan into the witness box, not a subpoena – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is the Spokesperson for the lawyers of the 2nd respondent

A spokesperson for the lawyers of the second respondent in the ongoing 2020 Election Petition hearing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stated that there is a major difference between how former EC Boss Dr. Kwadjo Afari Gyan appeared in the witness box in 2013 and what the 2020 Petitioners are seeking to achieve in the ongoing hearing.



He was addressing journalists in Accra on Tuesday 16th February,2021 after the Supreme Court dismissed an application filed by former President Mahama to have his case re-open.



According to the apex court, they find no merit in the application and proceed with the ongoing case without any hesitation. The court’s decision has further worsened attempts by the Petitioners to have 1st respondent witness Jean Mensa to give evidence.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah stressed that there is a major difference between the 2013 election petition and the current one.



“The brilliance of the then running mate Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in demonstrating 11,000 pink sheets and the problems with it compelled Dr. Afari Gyan that if he did not get into the witness box, the job that he had done was going to be set aside,” he said.



Hearing has been adjourned to Wednesday February 17.