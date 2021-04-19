Bawumia more than qualified to lead NPP in 2024 polls – Amma Busia

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

With less than a year into the second tenure of President Akufo-Addo, supporters of the New Patriotic Party have been indicating their choice for flagbearership in the 2024 elections.



The latest is Amma Busia who has added her voice in support of Vice President Bawumia to lead the party in the polls.



Though still early, Amma Busia who is a member of the Council of the Elders of the NPP has described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as "more than qualified to lead the party."



In an interview granted to Okyeman TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Amma Busia explained that Dr. Bawumia’s loyalty and exemplary qualities render him the best choice as the presidential candidate of the NPP.



“Dr Bawumia is more than qualified to lead the NPP in 2024. The young man is a gem. I hold Dr. Bawumia in high esteem and have unwavering faith in him. Dr Bawumia has paid his dues to the New Patriotic Party,” she declared.



Amma Busia recounted that in 2008 she pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to forgive her if is she ever opposed Dr Bawumia's selection as vice presidential candidate.



“I told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that if I ever opposed his selection of Dr Bawumia as running mate, he should please forgive me,” Busia recounted.