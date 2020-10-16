General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Bawumia enstooled ‘Nkosuohene Nana Oseadeeyo’ of Effiduase

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (seated) is Effiduase Nkosuohene

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been enstooled as the ‘Nkosuahene’ of Effiduase in the Ashanti Region with the title “Nana ‘Oseadeeyo”.



He was enstooled in recognition of the development of the town under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking at a durbar for the opening of a 5-km road in the area, the Effiduase chief, Nana Adu Ameyaw II, indicated that through the NPP, the town’s deplorable roads have been fixed.



“Most of the major access routes leading to our farmlands have been fixed. We are grateful to you,” Nana Ameyaw II stated.



According to him, Efiduase-Asokore communities have expanded and for that matter, improving the road network in the area is vital.



Nana Ameyaw II also expressed gratitude to the government for introducing the free SHS policy, which he said, “has reduced the child labour menace at Effiduase”.



“We are grateful that our community’s Technical Senior High School is now government-assisted but the school needs further expansion, so, we need your assistance,” he added.



Nana Ameyaw II further said that the community is constructing a sports stadium through its own efforts but would need the support of the Vice President to complete it.



“We have allocated a portion of our land space to be used for the construction of a hospital and wish we could be considered for inclusion in the list of towns to benefit from the government’s programme on improving infrastructure in the health sector,” Nana Ameyaw II noted.

