Bawumia 'elected' chairman of NPP's 2024 campaign - Justin Kodua confirms

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will chair the 2024 campaign of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his capacity as the flagbearer.



His yet-to-be-appointed vice presidential candidate would also be the vice chairperson, General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong announced on February 19, 2024.



The announcement was made at the end of a National Council meeting held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



The meeting, which was attended by Bawumia and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, saw the announcement of the party's national campaign team for the upcoming polls.



"For the 2024 NPP campaign, both presidential and parliamentary, the chairman for the campaign is the flagbearer himself, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



"The vice chairman for the campaign or the coordinating committee will be the vice presidential candidate whom we are yet to select. So, the flagbearer is the chairman for the whole campaign," Kodua told the press.



He stressed that all "committees" that will be constituted at all other levels will, therefore, report to the flagbearer.



