Source: Nkilgi FM

Bawumia couldn’t mention one NPP project at Bole after his ‘ghost projects’ in tracker - NDC

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency have said that Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia could not mention even one project as an achievement of his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the Bole District when he visited the Constituency and that he pilfered John Dramani Mahama’s projects and as well mentioned “ghost projects” as achievements of the NPP government in the Bole District in his delivery tracker.



The NDC in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency on the night of 7th September 2020 held a press conference immediately after the Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Bolewura’s Palace as part his tour of the Savannah Region, and expressed their disappointment in the NPP and the Vice- President for his message especially how he got his information into his delivery tracker which they decided to call the “sakawa tracker.”



Speaking at the press conference in the NDC office in Bole, Bashiru Amantana said the Vice President mentioned what he said are achievements of the NPP government and his delivery tracker but they do not exist.



Mr Amantana said the Vice-President also used the Bolewura’s Palace Chief as a rally ground of his NPP party instead of telling the chiefs their achievements in their four years in office in the Constituency.



The Bole-Bamboi Constituency NDC Communication Officer further said the Savannah Region the NPP created has not brought any change to the people of Gonjaland and for that matter.



Touting and also comparing the achievements of former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to the NPP, Mr Amantana said, unlike the NPP, “His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the NDC have done numerous projects for the people of the Bole-Bamboi Constituency.”



Some of the achievements of former President John Dramani Mahama Mr Bashiru catalogued include dozens of CHPS Compounds, a Community Day Senior High School at Bamboi; a magnificent guest house at the Cocoa Research Institute in Bole, opening of link roads in Bole the Construction of eight well-constructed dams which provide the people with water for both farming and economical activities.



Mr Bashiru mentioned the construction of a Teacher Training College that was ongoing but has been abandoned and the construction of a Nursing Training College that was almost completed.



The NDC Communication Officer also mentioned the Sawla- Damongo- Fufulso road with huge infrastructural development projects dotted along with the numerous communities on the road.



Juxtaposing the above achievements of the NDC to the NPP in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency, the NDC said the NPP only have “ghost and stolen” projects in the Constituency.



He mentioned the “ghost and stolen” projects of the NPP as; “ongoing groundnuts oil, paste and animal feed processing factory at Bole under the District 1 Factory; ongoing extension of electricity at Chibrinyoa, around Bamboi in the Bole district and the ongoing rehabilitation, maintenance and reshaping of the 18 kilometres Bole to Sonyo feeder road and ongoing construction of 1No.16 seater Water Closet at Yelwa in Bole town.”



Other “ghost projects" according to the NDC Communication Officer mentioned are; “completed the construction extension of a kilometre road reshaping of Jama to Agbelekama road; completed a Teachers Quarters in Bole district.”



Bashiru Amantana said President Nana Akufo-Addo has never visited Bole since he became President because he has nothing to show as an achievement.





