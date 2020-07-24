General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Bawumia commissions 100-bed Infectious Disease Centre at Ga East today

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to commission Ghana’s first-ever 100-bed Infectious Disease Centre at the Ga-East Municipal Hospital today, July 24, 2020.



The multi-million cedi facility was spearheaded by the Ghana Private Sector Fund, which launched a crowdfunding initiative to raise money to complete the project at the National COVID-19 Treatment Centre.



The project was started on April 17, 2020, with President Akufo-Addo supervising the sod-cutting through video conferencing.



While it was initially scheduled to be completed in May, there was a delay due to various design enhancement including modifications in response to requests by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), other infectious disease clinicians and biomedical scientists.



However, Ghana’s first-ever 100-bed Infectious Disease Centre has now been completed following contributions from both private and public sector organisations.



Some individual Ghanaians also helped raised money to cover a ¢7.1 million funding gap through #10GhanaChallenge.



The challenge allowed every Ghanaian to contribute as little as ¢10 each towards the construction of the Center.



Chairperson of the National COVID-19 Trust Fund, Sophia Akuffo, expressed her delight at the work done.



Dr. Bawumia will later today be joined by a select group of dignitaries to commission the historic facility.





