Bawumia Speaks: Watch Samira Bawumia’s reaction as her husband presented his vision for Ghana

Politics of Friday, 9 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, outlined his vision for Ghana during his first public address to the nation after he was elected leader of the ruling party.
One person the vice president could have been sure was raptly listening to him and also had his back 100% at the event, was his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia.
As was the case, some visuals of the event, shared on social media, showed the Second Lady leading the cheers for her husband as he was presenting his presidential vision to Ghanaians.
Samira Bawumia was seen waving the flag of the NPP and exclaiming anytime her husband made an important point.
She was also one of the first persons to stand after her husband concluded his address.
As seen in one of the videos online, she gorgeously walked to the stage to give Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a warm embrace, and together, they waved and thanked the audience at the event before leaving the stage.
See visuals of Samira Bawumia’s reaction below:
Dr Bawumia @MBawumia and Samira Bawumia moments after he addressed Ghanaians #DwasoNsem— Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) February 7, 2024
