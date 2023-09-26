Barker-Vormawor's credibility at stake if he fails to provide evidence of US$1m bribe offer – NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

The NPP’s Youth Wing has urged #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor to provide evidence supporting claims that the government offered him $1 million and appointments in exchange for halting his activism.



Youth Organizer of the organizer Salam Mustapha, described the allegation as false and challenged Oliver Barker-Vormawor to provide evidence to support his allegation.



He described the lawyer as a “chronic liar.”



He challenged him to provide any supporting documentation, including audio or video recordings.



Without such evidence, he continued, Barker-Vormawor’s credibility should be seriously questioned.



“I think he is a chronic liar and he should produce evidence that he says he has a recording. I have also done a little bit of a crosscheck with the National Security people and they also demand and have challenged Vormawor to produce any evidence, even if it is a second of recording that he has, he should bring it and prove a point.”



“We should not allow people to perfect their political interest behind the smoke screen. We do that at the risk of a buoyant democracy being turned into a sham. Exactly what he is doing. From his antics of calling for a coup when he was living in the comfort of a civilised society in London coming down here and all his antics shows someone with a certain perversion clearly woven in such uncanny politics,” he stated.”