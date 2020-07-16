General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Banda murder: NDC gives government 72-hour ultimatum to arrest ‘killers’

National Youth Organiser of NDC, George Opare Addo

The National Youth Wing of the biggest Opposition party, National Democratic Congress is demanding the arrest of p persons involved in the killing of Sillas Wulo Chame at Banda in the Bono Region within 72 hours.



According to them, the youth within the party will find the killers, arrest them and hand them over to the police for prosecution to commence.



Addressing the press Wednesday night at the party’s headquarters, the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo said Silas Chame did not commit any crime to warrant the attack on him.



Silas Wulo Chame, a newly trained teacher of the Methodist College of Education at Akim Oda was gruesomely stabbed to death at a registration centre by some thugs believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region of Ghana.



“Yesterday, 14th of July, 2020, Silas Wulochamey, a 28yr old citizen of this country and a new graduate from the Akim Oda Training College was accosted and killed by armed Para-militia forces operated by and for President Akufo-Addo. Silas was identified and murdered because he was perceived to have been canvassing support amongst his colleagues for H.E John Dramani Mahama on the strength of his vision to abolish the mandatory national service for college of education graduates, restore the automatic employment of Nursing and Teacher Trainees and also cancel the cancerous licensure regime of examination. Silas’ only crime like many of us was to have been heavily disappointed by the failings of President Akufo-Addo and expressing that anger against the ineptitude of the government by mobilizing for change of government.



“Just like some of our citizens who have been paralyzed by the events of the Ayawaso West bye-elections, Silas paid ultimately for the unflinching nature of his well-grounded convictions with his life – slaughtered in cold blood by hooligans whose energies have been procured for nothing beyond the inordinate political aspirations of the President who swore an oath to protect him. Up till date, the killers of Silas have not been arrested.







“We demand within 72hrs the apprehension of those who killed him else we will take action by ourselves to look for the hooligans.



Our job! our mission is to carry on this fight into the December polls. We must work every day tirelessly to elect H.E John Dramani Mahama who will lead us to build a nation where every Ghanaian is able to live a life of peace and dignity. Indeed, this fight transcends partisanship. Being against Akufo-Addo and throwing your support for John Mahama does not make you necessarily NDC. This is a call to good citizenship,” Mr Opare Addo said.









