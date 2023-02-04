Autocratic Akufo-Addo loves attention – NPP boy fumes over primaries delay

Politics of Saturday, 4 February 2023

An activist of the New Patriotic Party, Atick Yakubu, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of personally hijacking the party's bid to hold an early congress.



According to him, the president is concerned about a possible switch of attention from himself and his government to the new candidate to be elected as the party’s flagbearer and is doing everything possible to delay the elections.



In a Facebook rant which he has since deleted, Atick Yakubu accused the president of being an autocrat who would put his face on the country’s currency if granted the opportunity, just so as to satisfy his quest for attention.



“The President true to his words and actions is doing everything possible to prevent the party from having an early congress. You want to know why? He thinks the attention will shift from him to the Presidential candidate. People will switch their loyalty to the ‘New Guy’ You can ask those around him why they don’t want an early congress and they will beat about the bush with plenty English and come to this same point.



“You have had your two terms, you have run the government like it’s your personal property. In fact, I believe if he had the opportunity he would have changed the faces on our currencies to his. That’s how much he loves attention. ‘Autocratic Democrat,” he wrote in his post on Facebook which he has since deleted.



The NPP has yet to fix a date for its parliamentary and presidential primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Multiple reports indicate that whereas sitting MPs and members of the party want the primaries to be held early, President Akufo-Addo and some government officials want the primaries to be pushed to next year.



This has seen two meetings held by the leadership of the party to fix a date for the primaries end in a stalemate.



Meanwhile, the National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye alias Nana B, has condemned what he described as unwarranted and unsavoury statements being made by some members of the party on social media due to the brouhaha around the date for congress.



“We have some of our young men, I’ve checked them out on Facebook and I think I should condemn it, and the party is not happy with how some go about speaking, and the kind of commentary that some are running is very bad. Look, these processes are democratic and gives room for everyone to share their opinions. This is extensively consultative. So it is very unfortunate for people to go to Facebook and be making unfounded claims, especially known party activists. The party is not happy with that and we condemn that,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen monitored by GhanaWeb.



However, Atick Yakubu in another post on his Facebook explained that he has had to hold fire due to the intervention of some persons he has respect for.



The activist, however, said he will not be threatened for sharing his views.



“For the sake of people we have much respect for, we will hold on and expect the best . But I am not among the people you threaten with dismissal and suspension. I just don’t mind at all. Like I don’t care at all,” he stated.







