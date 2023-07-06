Attack on Dormaahene: Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV has asked critical questions of the mannerisms of Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahiru Hammond.



According to Randy Abbey, there is a flippancy associated with the way KT Hammond, who is also the Minister of Trade and Industry, speaks in some of his interviews.



The most recent being an attack on Dormaahene for some comments he made relative to a criminal case the state is pursuing against an opposition lawmaker, James Gyakye Quayson.



Randy, who admitted being an acquaintance of the minister said some of his actions almost came across as deliberate.



“KT Hammond, is he conscious when he speaks or does he do these things deliberately? He is like a big brother, I have known him for over two decades… but I think that sometimes he needs to watch the videos of some these things that he does unless it is deliberate.



“So, if it is deliberate, we can also deliberately respond or express our views on it. There is a certain level of flippancy,” Randy Abbey added.



KT’s attack on the paramount chief of Dormaa came after Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who doubles as a sitting High Court judge, called for the state to file a nolle prosequi in a criminal case involving James Gyakye Quayson.



His comments received backlash and support even though government has formally rejected it.



Reacting to the specific comments and a critique of the Dormaahene of a Supreme Court ruling that removed the particular MP from office, KT Hammond held that the chief should do better in his capacity as a member of the bench.



He also accused the chief of being a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).