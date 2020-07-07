Politics of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Atta-Mills et al congratulate Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have poured congratulatory messages on Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang following her nomination as John Dramani Mahama’s running mate for the December 7 elections.



The former Minister of Education was on Monday accepted Mr Mahama’s running mate by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC.



She is said to have received a unanimous endorsement by NEC.



A few moments after the announcement, some members of the NDC took to social media to congratulate Prof Opoku-Agyemang, who is also the first female to be Vice-Chancellor in a public university in Ghana.



Among the NDC members to talk highly of the former Education Minister is the leader of the NDC, Mr Mahama, who described her as “God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant and a role model”.



Member of Parliament for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Constituency Samuel Atta-Mills also congratulated her.



“Congratulations, my sister, you trust you!,” the brother of NDC’s 1996 Vice Presidential candidate, John Evans Atta Mills, said.





