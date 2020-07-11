Regional News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Atiwa East DCE tours registration centres

Mr Kwabena Panin Nkansah, the Atiwa East District Chief Executive (DCE) has expressed concern about the absence of security personnel at most registration centres in the district.



He made the remarks after visiting about 20 registration centres in the district to monitor how the exercise was going on.



Mr Nkansah promised to take up the issue with the Electoral Commission and the Police to help deal with the issue.



The registration centres included Krofurom, Domenease L/A Primary School, Nkubebease, Ahenbrono, Subriso- Abekwase and Presbyterian Church, Abekwase electoral areas.



The DCE expressed appreciation about the number of people who had come out to register despite the scare of the outbreak of the COVID-19.



He also expressed appreciation of the fact that, at all the centres he visited, the people were strictly observing the COVID-19 safety protocols.



As part of the visit, Mr Nkansah presented alcohol-based hand sanitizers and nose masks to the registration officials at the centres and the people who were at the centres to register.

