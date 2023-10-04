'At least they burned some calories' - Akufo-Addo's lawyer mocks #OccupyBoG protesters

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A legal counsel to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has mocked the protesters who participated in the Tuesday, October 3, 2023, #OccupyBoG demonstration.



In a tweet, the legal practitioner, Kow Essuman, mocked how they had marched all the way from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to the Bank of Ghana in central Accra, but had failed to submit their petition.



He added that it baffles him that the protesters did not present the petition after this long walk just because the Governor was not present to receive it personally.



Kow Essuman, however, concluded his tweet with a mocking statement that at least the protesters were able to do some physical exercise.



“So wait oh. Do you mean to tell me that the NDC, led by Ato Baah aka @Cassielforson, walked all the way from Obra Spot to @thebankofghana to present a petition to the Governor but then left without presenting the petition because the Governor was unavailable due to meetings. At least they burned some calories,” he wrote on X.



The demonstrators were able to reach the precincts of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) but refused to present their petition because, in the words of the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the refusal of the Governor or either of his two deputies to personally show up to receive the document was a disrespect to the people of Ghana.



This was beside the fact that the Director of Security and Safety at the Bank of Ghana, Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng, was sent to stand in for the head of the Bank.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/BB