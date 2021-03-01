Politics of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: My News GH

At 70, I'm too blessed to need NDC for anything - Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs is a suspended member of the NDC

Former Central Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress says he will never return to the National Democratic Congress even if his suspension is lifted because, in his opinion, God has blessed him beyond measure at 70 years to still need the party.



Allotey Jacobs was suspended by the NDC for his actions which were deemed unpartisan and contrary to the provisions of the political party.



He was referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for further investigations to take place.



“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress, acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 6th day of May 2020, has suspended you forthwith as a member of the party, pursuant to articles 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8) of the party’s constitution for your persistent anti-party conduct,” the letter suspending him in May 2020 said.



Allotey Jacobs has since been singing the praises of the governing NPP, the president, and his vice president.



Speaking in an interview on Oti-based Radio Safari, he said, “I will never join that party again. I’m even old, I’m getting to 70 years. God has been merciful to me, so why should I worry myself?”



Meanwhile, the NDC and its leader John Dramani Mahama are in court to ask for a rerun of the 2020 election because per the constitution of Ghana, no political party got the 50 plus one vote to be declared winner of the election.