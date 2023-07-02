Assin North by-election shows how the gods are angry with NPP - Solomon Anane

Politics of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the Communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Anane has said that the recent by-election held in Assin North shows how incompetent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is, adding that the gods are angry with the ruling government.



According to him, most of the things that happened during the election confirmed how Ghanaians are unhappy with President Akufo-Addo’s governance.



GhanaWeb monitored comments he made on Kumasi-based Hello FM’s Akoko Abon programme when he said: “So if you had listened to Assin North residents, they said they have lived with difficulties all their lives while others enjoyed a better life so if because of elections, you begin to build infrastructures, then we will not listen to you.”



Mr. Anane furthered that the residents were not concerned about what both political parties presented but rather about the current government system.



“Assin North has magnified the poor governance structure of the NPP and the consequences of the difficulties Ghanaians are facing is what we saw in Assin North. Assin North has shown that even the gods are angry with the NPP because of bad governance,” he asserted.



The just-ended Assin North elections which came off on Tuesday, saw a wide margin of votes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.



James Gyakye Quayson polled a total of 17,245 votes representing 57.56% of the total votes cast against his contender; Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who polled 12,360 votes, representing 42.15% of the total votes cast.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











VKB/WA