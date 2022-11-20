Walk to Qatar if you want to watch 2022 World Cup, govt should not sponsor - Afriyie Ankrah

General News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has warned the government against any move to sponsor Ghanaians to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to support the senior men’s national team, the Black Stars.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Afriyie Ankrah intimated that one of the things he regrets to have done when he was sports minister was to send Ghanaians to the World Cup in Brazil.



He added that Ghanaians who want to go and support the Black Stars should find the money for the trip because the government cannot afford to take them to Qatar in this current economic hardship.



“With the benefit of hindsight, I probably shouldn’t have (taken supporters to Brazil). Government is government, if the government says it doesn’t have money who cares. I should have just left it.



“They will have said whatever they want to say but it could have saved me a lot of headaches. It is not worth it. And I will advise that the current minister in this economic crisis, don’t border about supporters.



“If you want to go and watch the World Cup, you can start walking. In fact, if you pass through the desert, you will get there. If you have your own money, get your ticket and go,” he said.



Watch the interview below (from 16:30)







You can also catch GhanaWeb TV’s interview with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah below:











IB/BOG