Regional News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang, Contributor

Asomah Kyeremeh presents PPEs to Sunyani West Schools

In addition to the PPEs were school uniforms

As part of his numerous efforts to ensure the utmost safety of Students amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Former Sunyani West Parliamentary Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Theophilus Asomah Kyeremeh has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to some basic schools in the Sunyani West Municipality.



The donation is meant to augment the government's contribution to protecting Pupils in the various schools within the constituency and to ensure the safety of school-going children while welcoming them back to school after nine months of closing down of schools across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The beneficial schools were, Chiraa R/C Primary School, Unique International School, Odumasi SDA Basic school, Dumasua R/C Primary School, Nsuatre Presby B. Primary school and Fiapre Mathodist school.



Mr. Theophilus kind gesture was also extended to some Private schools such as Unique International school at Chiraa, all in the name of supplementing the Nana Addo led NPP government in the fight against the novel COVID-19 pandemic.



Presenting the items at separates locations for onward distribution to the pupil, Asomah kyeremeh who was is a formal Parliamentary Aspirant for Sunyani West Constituency and a V-20 coordinator for Sunyani West in the 2020 general elections for NPP noted that, the NPP government is committed to ensuring the safety of students especially now that schools have reopened across the country and reiterated a number of proactive measures the government had put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.



Asomah Kyeremeh said the outbreak of the pandemic must bring people and communities together in a quest to tackle Covid-19 collectively.



He said “what this pandemic has taught us is that, as a nation, we cannot sit in our corners. We cannot be divided, we cannot live separated as if we are not one Nation. This pandemic has taught us that we are interconnected in ways that we have never imagined before and It is this interconnection that our full humanity sits.”



Asomah Kyeremeh said he felt compelled to protect students.



He assured that, the government is doing all within its power to ensure the pandemic is controlled to guarantee public safety and protection of lives but it would depend on Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the protocols.



Mr. Asomah Kyeremeh tasked management and staff of the schools to enforce and ensure students abide by the laid down protocols by wearing of nose mask, practicing social distancing, washing of hands regularly with soap under running water, the use of hand sanitizers, avoiding handshakes in other to provide a safe environment for studies.



He says as schools reopen, it’s important that precautions are taken both inside and outside the classroom to prevent the spread of COVID-19



Asomah Kyeremeh said the country’s fight against COVID-19 in schools could face a stiff challenge in the Municipality following non-adherence to the protocols.



Asomah Kyeremeh, therefore, entreated the teachers and parents to also do their part to ensure the safety of their wards and the school children.



The Headmistress of Chiraa R/C Primary, Mrs. Amoah Janet received the items on behalf of her school and expressed gratitude to the Asomah Kyeremeh for displaying humanity towards the students during the Covid-19 pandemic and promised to use them for the planned purpose.

“We want to thank you for putting the needs of the students and the less privileged at the forefront and for coming here today in solidarity and in friendship,” she added.