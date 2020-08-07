Asiedu Nketia's 'drunkards' statement against military irresponsible and reckless - Obiri Boahen

General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has lashed out at the General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, for brandishing the military officers in Banda Constituency as “drunkards”.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia has questioned the level of professionalism of military personnel deployed to maintain peace in the Banda Constituency, accusing them of not only "reeking of alcohol", but having the demeanour of "rebels on drugs".



“The military officers on duty have no business to stop people from taking part in the registration exercise. They can't block the road to stop people from registering. You should see those military officers on duty smelling of alcohol; blowing ‘fuse’ when they were talking to me. They looked like rebels on drugs and you could not look into their eyes and if you don't take care, you will get drunk talking them,” he asserted.



But according to the NPP Deputy Chief Scribe, the comment made by the NDC General Secretary about the military officers on duty at Banda Constituency is irresponsible and reckless coming from an elderly person like Asiedu Nketia.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Nana Obiri Boahen in anger cautioned Asiedu Nketia to stop peddling falsehood and baseless allegation about the military officers keeping peace at Banda Constituency.



“He should stop that because he is an elderly man and should not speak as such. He is making this allegation against these officers; how can they respond to it? That is an irresponsible comment and I don’t owe anybody an apology; that statement by Asiedu Nketia against the soldiers is an irresponsible statement,” he slammed.



He again described the comment of Asiedu Nketia as “reckless” as he knows the profession of the military officers does not allow them to respond to the allegation of the NDC General Secretary.



“He is an elderly man and so he should not talk recklessly. These officers are on duty doing their professional work and you brandish them as drunkards. He knows for a fact that the profession of the military does not allow them to respond to Asiedu Nketia’s allegation . . . " he chastised.



Nana Obiri Boahen however showered praises on the military and the police officers on duty manning the security of the country, ensuring that the country continues to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere.

