Asiedu Nketia puts NDC in a ‘comfortable lead’ on Supreme Court ruling

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) on Thursday, June 25, 2020, misled party supporters in a Supreme Court ruling on matter challenging certain provisions about forthcoming Voters’ Registration exercise.



Mr Asiedu Nketia had claimed that the NDC has been vindicated by the supreme court.



The NDC was in court to get the Electoral Commission(EC) to accept the old voters’ register as a means of identification for the compilation of a new voters register.



Although the ruling of the court has divided the parties that were in court, General Mosquito addressing the press said the NDC has been vindicated because the Supreme Court’s ruling has clearly stated that the possession of an existing voters’ ID means that the holder is a citizen of Ghana



He said “So we will get back to the office and we will address a full-blown press conference on the consequential matters arising.



We feel vindicated because the court itself in an earlier ruling has clearly stated that the possession of an existing voters’ ID means that the holder is a citizen of Ghana who is qualified to be registered and to exercise his or her powers and so the court couldn’t go back on its own earlier ruling”



Meanwhile, the supreme court has given the Electoral Commission the green light to start compiling new voters register ahead of election 2020 stating emphatically that old voter cards should not be used as a form of identification.









