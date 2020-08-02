General News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Asiedu Nketia clashes with soldiers over voters registration

Mr Nketia clashed with the officers over their refusal to allow some residents to register

The General Secretary of the opposition NDC party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has clashed with military personnel stationed at Banda in the Bono Region over the soldiers’ refusal to allow some residents to register in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.



In a video available to Kasapafmonline.com, the NDC Scribe is seen angrily exchanging words with the soldiers who had blocked the road to stop busloads of people from accessing registration centres.



It is unclear where the people were being bused from.



The NDC has had cause to complain over what they say is the use of military personnel to intimidate some legitimate Ghanaians from registering on the basis that they’re foreigners being bused from border towns into Ghana.



Former President John Dramani Mahama in a Facebook post on Saturday berated President Akufo-Addo for using Executive Power to foment ethnic discrimination and abuse.



“The road President Akufo-Addo is taking our beautiful country through, using the military and party thugs to stop people from exercising their right to register and vote in the upcoming December elections, is dangerous and unacceptable,” the NDC Flagbearer said.



Below are some videos of happenings in Banda shared on social media:





This is what the president said he hasn’t seen or heard any intimidation during voter’s registration.

So Gen. Mosquito is now a herdsman abi.#JMandJane2020#mahamaAfa#TheyAreGhanaians pic.twitter.com/agvP9YirBr — Dominic Boat (@dominic_boat) August 2, 2020

All these wicked acts to prevent Voltarians from registering will not work because #MahamaAfa #MahamaAfa #JMandJane2020 pic.twitter.com/mZ45wnnb9Q — Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang #ImWithHer #JJ2020 (@EsiMarkin) August 1, 2020

