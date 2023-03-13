Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed - Police unpack sequence of events

General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

The Ghana Police Service has outlined a sequence of events leading to the death of Sherrif Imoro, a young soldier who met his untimely death in the Ashaiman Taifa area on March 4.



The police statement of March 12, stated that he was attacked on the dawn of March 4 after leaving the home of a femal friend he had gone to visit.



They confirmed that the two assailants who first attacked him purposely wanted to dispossess him of his iPhone and that his resistance of same led to a scuffle and subsequent stabbing on the arm.



The statement read in part: "Investigations further revealed that on 3rd March 2023, the deceased had visited a female friend at Ashaiman Newtown at about 10:30 pm and left the place in the middle of the night at about 01:30 am, on the 4th March 2023."



It continued: "Further investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45 am on 4th March 2023 attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashiaman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack.



"The deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm," the statement added.



Official cause of death



A postmortem examination was performed on the deceased's body on 8th March 2023, after which the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of the left arm consistent with the stabbed injury.



How sis suspects were arrested:



After almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on 9th March 2023, the police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman.



Two other suspects, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman were also arrested at their hideouts on 10th March, 2023. Two additional suspects, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and 12th March 2023 respectively.



