Family or fling: The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A soldier identified as Trooper Sherrif Imoro was attacked and killed by yet-to-be apprehended assailants in Ashaiman on March 4, 2023.



Three days later, a military contingent armed with guns and batons and supported with armoured vehicle and a helicopter descended on the part of Ashaiman where he was supposedly killed.



An official statement has been issued by the military in which the Ghana Armed Forces clarified that the operation was authorized with the sole intent of arresting the killers and not as a revenge for the death.



Official reason Sherrif was in Ashaiman:



The statement signed by the Director General of Public Relations, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, stated the official reason for which he was in the area.



"Trooper Sherrif, who is stationed in Sunyani, was in Accra on a Course and had sought permission to visit his parents at Ashaiman where he grew up, but was found in a pool of blood in the early hours of Saturday near the Amania Hotel in Ashaiman.



"GAF wishes to state categorically that the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was NOT to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime," the statement said.



Unofficial reason of visiting girlfriend:



The unofficial reason for his visit has since led to the arrest of one person as confirmed by Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey.



He disclosed on March 7 that the Ghana Police Service had arrested a suspected girlfriend of the slain officer.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s Midday news on March 7, 2023, the lawmaker explained that, the arrest forms part of the police investigations to find the perpetrators of the murdered military personnel.



“As I speak, I think one person has been arrested for questioning, a female who might have had a relationship with the victim, and so they’re doing very well (Police) they’re doing their best to come out with a verdict.



“…that female was assumed to be the victim’s girlfriend. Speculations arise that probably the guy might have been with the lady at the moment the thing happened or he might have left her place at the time the thing happened, and so you know as a security agency, she should have been the prime suspect to be called.



“I spoke to the police commander who told me that over 72 people have been arrested so far,” he added.



Soldiers conduct swoop in Ashaiman



Some soldiers invaded Ashaiman in the early hours of Tuesday apparently in search of murderers of their young colleague.



Several videos of the incident captured by some residents went viral on social media.



In some of these videos, personnel were seen hitting and brutalising those who were outside of their rooms.



The incident happened on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Official town in Ashaiman.



