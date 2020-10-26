General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Asawase NDC suspects NPP behind police swoop

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has described the recent swoop by the regional police command at its Asawase representative’s office as politically manipulated.



Founding member of the party Alhaji Saani Mohammed, speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma explained the Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service is doing to the bidding of the government to frustrate the opposition.



“We are aware that the NPP at all cost wants to capture the Asawase seat, so it’s no surprise that the police will act in such manner and cause mayhem at [a] flashpoint prone area like Asawase.”



Police arrested some 10 men believed to be NDC activists, sparking reactions from party supporters over the weekend.



Alhaji Saani Mohammed believes that the police is being manipulated by the NPP to generate heat and tension in the NDC stronghold to snatch the Asawase seat.



He, however, admonished the police to be professional especially as the general elections draw nearer to safeguard the peace in Ghana.

