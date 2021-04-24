Asamankese MTTD appeals for towing vehicle to curtail accidents

Regional News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: GNA

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Richard Kormla Kudesey, Asamankese Divisional Commander of Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), has appealed for a towing vehicle to help curb increasing road accidents in the Lower West Akyem District.



He said most serious accidents happened during the nights due to broken down vehicles left on the road.



He, therefore, appealed for support for the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service in the district to have a towing vehicle to control growing road carnage, particularly in Adeiso and Kade areas.



According to the Asamankese police, 56 road crashes, culminating in 11 deaths were recorded in the first quarter of 2021.



These road traffic accidents involved 23 motto bikes, 31 commercial vehicles, 14 private cars and three (3) bicycles.



Speaking with Ghana News Agency in Asamankese, ASP Kudesey attributed the road crashes recorded within the period to the bad state of roads, inexperienced drivers, mechanical failures, and unauthorised racing by drivers in the municipality.



He said the MTTD, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority and National Disaster Management Organisation were educating the drivers on road safety and measures to curb road accidents.



However, he explained that the hilly nature of the roads and inadequate road signs were contributing to the crashes in the area.



Road safety officials say motor traffic accidents remain a public safety issue in Ghana and attribute their causes to several factors, including unattended broken-down vehicles left at critical parts of the road.



In Ghana, vulnerable road users make up more than 70 percent of people killed in road traffic crashes annually, with over 40 percent of those fatalities being pedestrians and another 18 percent being cyclists and motorcycle riders.