Arrest of #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators needless abuse of power – NDC MP

Politics of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has criticised the police for arresting demonstrators and organisers of the Julorbi House demonstration.



The lawmaker believes the arrest of the protesters was unnecessary.



He also described the arrest as unlawful and an infringement on the demonstrators’ rights.



Protesters who showed up near the Jubilee House for the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration were arrested.



Oliver Barker Vormawor, one of the organizers posted a video that showed protestors dressed in black and red seated in a bus.



The protesters are demanding reforms such as reduced living costs, corruption cessation, and improved governance.



Despite a court injunction banning the protest, the protesters defied and attempted to march to Jubilee House, the President’s official residence.



According to the information, some 50 persons have been arrested.



Reacting to the arrest on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Apaak said the arrest was useless and took a swipe at President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President.



According to him, the president and his administration are only good at abusing power and denying citizens their right to peaceful protest.



He also wondered why the demonstrators have been abused especially under a leader who touts himself as a human rights lawyer.



His tweet read “The arrest of the protesters is needless. This USELESS Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov’t is only good at using the power it holds in trust for the people to deny the same their rights. Citizens are beaten and arrested for demonstrating under a human rights lawyer?”