Are you a serious opposition party? - Barker-Vormawor descends on NDC over handling of OccupyBoG demo

Politics of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A lead convenor of the #FixtheCountry# Movement, Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their handling of the planned demonstration against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies, #OccupyBoG# demo.



In a post shared on X (formally known as Twitter), on Saturday, September 9, 2023, Barker-Vormawor indicated that NDC, particularly its members of parliament, are allowing themselves to be fooled by the government and the court.



He added that the judge presiding over an application to stop the protest is the same judge who heard the application of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to freeze the assets of Cecilia Dapaah and would do all it takes to stop the protest.



“Sometimes I really do not understand the NDC as a Party. Are they a serious opposition party? NDC MPs claimed they wanted to go and occupy Bank of Ghana on 5th September. The Police go to Court to block the protest. Not just any court. They go to the same judge who sat on the Cecilia Dapaah case.



“The NDC answers the police application, and the hearing was supposed to be delivered on 4th September. At the hearing Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo was brilliant. He punched such fundamental legal flaws in the Police application. But you can know all the law in the world, but if the judge does not work for you, it’s pointless,” he wrote.



He added, “This judge claims that he needs to adjourn the matter to rule. Mind you, the protest was due the next day. He adjourns to 8th September. The NDC postpones the march to 12 September. He comes on 8th September. He says that the Police application was defective. BUT, I am giving the Police one week to go and correct the flaws and come back. ONE MORE WEEK”.



Barker-Vormawor indicated that the NDC should defy the orders of the court and occupy the Bank of Ghana so they would all be arrested.



He insisted that the courts and the judges are being used by the government and therefore, there is a need to apply force for the sake of Ghana's democracy.



View the full post below:



Sometimes I really do not understand the NDC as a Party. Are they a serious opposition party?



1. NDC MPs claimed they wanted to go and occupy Bank of Ghana on 5th September.



2. The Police go to Court to block the protest. Not just any court. They go to the same judge who sat on the Cecilia Dapaah case. A blind man could have told you how that case would go.



3. Anyway, so The NDC answers the police application; and the hearing was supposed to be delivered on 4th September. At the hearing Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo was brilliant. He punched such fundamental legal flaws in the Police application. But you can know all the law in the world, but if the Judge does not work for you, it’s pointless.



4. This judge claims that he needs to adjourn the matter to rule. Mind you, the protest was due the next day. He adjourns to 8th September.



5. The NDC postpones the march to 12 September.



6. He comes on 8th September. He says that the Police application was defective. BUT, I am giving the Police one week to go and correct the flaws and come back. ONE MORE WEEK.



7. Basically, He played the NDC like they were kids. The biggest opposition party. With no less a people than the Minority MPs.



8. What do you hear? Silence



9. I swear if it was FixTheCountry with the kind of following and power the NDC has, we would have called our members to go to the BOG. And let the Government arrest us and let’s see.



Listen, democracy isn’t a spectator sport. If you want to play gentle, tyranny will win always. They will use their courts and their judges. They will make you look unserious.



If this is the attitude of the main opposition party going into the next election, they might as well concede defeat now!



Call up people to match on BOG on Monday. The judge can chew the case!





Sometimes I really do not understand the NDC as a Party. Are they a serious opposition party?



1. NDC MPs claimed they wanted to go and occupy Bank of Ghana on 5th September.



2. The Police go to Court to block the protest. Not just any court. They go to the same judge who sat… — Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) September 9, 2023

BAI/OGB