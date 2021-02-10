Health News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Appointments Committee: Adequate measures in place to prevent coronavirus spread

John Ntim Fordjour, is Member of the Appointments Committee

Member of Parliament for Assin South and Member of the Appointments committee of Parliament, John Ntim Fordjour, says the Committee has put in place adequate measures to prevent the committee as well as the nominees from contracting the deadly coronavirus during vetting.



This statement by the lawmaker follows the commencement of the vetting of the President’s nominees for ministerial appointments in the wake of the surge in Ghana’s Covid-19 cases.



Parliament is currently on a 3 week break after 17 Members of Parliament and over 150 Parliamentary staff recorded the coronavirus.



After the announcement of the break, critics have questioned the logic behind the decision to allow Parliament go on a 3 week break, but allow the appointment committee to continue its work despite the surge in the coronavirus cases among the lawmakers.



Speaking to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Member of Parliament for Assin South and Member of the Appointment committee of Parliament, John Ntim Fordjour, noted that the 26 member committee has put in place the necessary measures to ensure protect everyone who will be present for the vetting today.



According to him, the committee has also asked the nominees to limit the number of people they bring to the vetting.



“We have put in place stringent measures to ensure that everyone is safe from coronavirus. The press men have been reduced and we have also limited the number of people who come to support the nominees to 3 or less. And so we are good to go”, he added.



Ghana has recorded 675 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total number of active cases to 6,938.



The death toll is pegged at 482.