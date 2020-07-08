General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Apointment of Naana Opoku-Agyemang good but women have not supported their own - Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Edward Gyampo, a political scientist, has indicated that the announcement on Monday, of a woman as the running mate to John Dramani Mahama may sound good but it may not translate into votes as women since 1992 have not constituted one constituency to support each other.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Prof. Gyampo told Paul Adom-Otchere that the women in Ghana may express their excitement that a woman has been raised up the political ladder but when it comes to voting they will prefer to vote for the candidates of their political party.



“Women are almost 52% of our population and ideally they should be excited about a woman being given that nod…if women are going to really constitute themselves into a constituency and vote their own, then the electoral fortunes of John Mahama will be great,” Prof Gyampo explained. “But unfortunately, since 1992, women have not constituted one constituency in supporting their own. Well, they’ll tell you we’re excited a woman has been given the nod but when it comes to voting they’ll tell you; you’re a good woman [but] because you don’t belong to (sic) my party, we’re not going to vote for you. And they’ve done this from 1992 till now (sic)”.



He added that this trend has been very difficult for women who put themselves out there to gather the needed support from their fellow women.



Prof. Ransford Gyampo further stated that the argument that since Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a woman, she will be able to champion the cause of women, will be flawed when subjected to critical scrutiny.



He added that Ghanaians shouldn’t be looking for a candidate that is going to match another candidate, for, “it is an irrational factor that often tends to dominate our choice”.



He stated: “What we have to look for is somebody who will be able to match development. Look for somebody who will be able to help translate policies into tangible developmental outcomes that will be reflected in the lives of the ordinary people.”



Prof Gyampo observed that people with so many qualifications do not necessarily express depth in their communications, for, academic qualifications do not necessarily translate into competence.



He said further that the competence of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will also be assessed by what she will say at her first press conference. This will give an indication, “whether she will be able to competently handle the position that has been entrusted to her care”.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.