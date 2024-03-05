Anti-LGBT+ bill would’ve been rejected if MPs voted secretly – Afenyo-Markin

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Majority leader in Parliament, Afenyo-Markin has stated the majority of Members of Parliament would have rejected the LGBT+ bill if it was put into secret voting.



Speaking on State of Affairs on GHOne TV with Francis Abban, the lawmaker disclosed that most Members of Parliament were not in favour of the punishment attached to the bill.



According to him, most lawmakers were waiting for the Speaker to rule in his favour for a secret voting.



“When I raised the issue of a secret ballot, it was actually a call from a lot of colleagues. Because normally at consideration, we use voice vote. So they wanted should the Speaker rule in my favour for a secret ballot then they will come in a slot in their ballot,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated.



He explained that the punishment was a major issue, “asking somebody to go to jail because of this.



“I am not suggesting... I am stating so as a statement of fact, it is not a suggestion. I am telling you what it is. What’s the first rule of nature, reservation? It was a risk I took and I have said that I really don’t mind because if a politician is always thinking about the next election and not looking at issues of conviction, this is how I feel,” the lawmaker stated.