Crime & Punishment of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Another police officer commits suicide

The Ghana Police Service has been rocked by suicide cases

Another police officer has been found dead at his post, only days after the Municipal Commander for Half Assini in the Western region, Superintendent McCarthy Zenge was found dead with a suicide note suggesting that he was fed up with life, in his room.



This time, a statement from the Ghana Police Service said that Constable Yelnona Eugene, stationed at the National Police Unit (NPU) at the Police Headquarters in Accra, was found dead at his post.



The statement further states that he was found with a gunshot wound on the morning of February 1, 2021.



According to a report on MyNewsgh.com, sources close to the portal told it that the officer had been unwell for some time and had recently gone on leave to get treatment.



It stated further that he resumed work on Friday, January 29, 2021, but sought for an extension of the leave period to seek further treatment at home since he still felt unwell.



This request, however, was denied and he was put on guard duty at the residence of one Mr. Olympio, a Togolese opposition member who is on exile in the country, at Ridge, reports MyNewsgh.com.



It is believed that when no one was watching, the late Constable Yelnona went into the washroom and shot himself.



The police has said that it has already initiated investigations into the matter and has urged all to be empathic to the bereaved and be guarded about commentaries made on his death.