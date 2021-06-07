Central Region: Retired teacher shoots himself dead at Ekumfi Aburam

Regional News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A retired teacher, Emmanuel Abrokwa has shot himself dead at Ekumfi Aburam in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region Monday morning after returning from the farm.



It is unknown what pushed the deceased to take his life.



An eyewitness Samuel Acquah told Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that not long after he saw the deceased returning home, gunshots were heard coming from the direction of the deceased room.



Alarmed by that, he together with others rushed to the room only to find the retired teacher lying in a pool of blood with his life lying beside him.



The deceased in his 70s who lives with his wife and children in the same residence shot himself in the stomach when his family members had left home.



The body has been deposited at Saltpond Mortuary while Police have commenced investigation into the incident.