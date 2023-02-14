Annoh Dompreh must apologize to Ashantis, Alan Kyerematen, Buaben Asamoa - Ex-NPP MP

Politics of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Collins Owusu Amankwah, a former Member of Parliament (MP)for Manhyia North, has criticized the Majority Chief Whip of Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh, for recent comments he made about NPP Presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen and Akans.



Annoh Dompreh, during an interview on Adom TV, said that Alan is equally responsible for the economic challenges in Ghana because he was the head of the Economic Management Committee of Cabinet until his resignation as Minister for Trade and Industry.



The Chief Whip, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, also said that Akans will largely vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), irrespective of the candidate who represents the NPP in the presidential elections.



He added that the former Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, should focus on retaking his Adentan parliamentary seat, rather than following Alan across the country to campaign.



Reacting to this in an interview on Neat FM on Tuesday, February 13, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Collins Owusu Amankwah said that the comments made by Annoh Dompreh were totally wrong.



He added that the Majority Chief Whip must apologize for the comments he made.



“He must go and sit in his office and record a video of him apologizing to Alan Kyeremanten, YB (Buaben Asamoa), and all of us because he has lied to all of us.



“The committee (the Economic Committee of Cabinet) he is talking about does not exist. What is more painful is that he insulted all of us, Ashantis.



“How can he tell Ashantis that they will vote for the NPP no matter the candidate? People are hurt because of this comment; go to Kumasi and see. That is why I am asking him to apologise formally and officially,” he said in Twi



Watch the interview below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











IB/SEA