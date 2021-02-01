General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anlo Chiefs halt Rawlings' funeral after new coronavirus restrictions announced

The event was supposed to be held at the Hogbe park at Anloga in the Volta region

After boycotting the State’s burial service for the late Jerry John Rawlings, the Anlo Traditional Council announced its plans to hold another funeral for the former statesman.



Rawlings before his demise was enstooled as a chief and bore the stool name Nutifafa Fia I of the Anlo state.



The Anlo Traditional Council after holding various stakeholder meetings set February 12 and 13 as the days they’ll mourn their dead son, the late Jerry John Rawlings.



The event was supposed to be held at the Hogbe park at Anloga in the Volta region at 9 am.



But this dream of holding a befitting burial for their loved one cannot materialize as President Akufo-Addo in his 23rd address to the nation placed a ban on all social gatherings.



During his address, he indicated that “Fellow Ghanaians, until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned. Private burials, with no more than twenty-five (25) people, can take place, with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene, and mask-wearing protocols. Beaches, night clubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be shut. Our borders by land and sea remain closed.”



Reacting to this new development, the secretary of the Funeral Planning Committee of the Anlo Traditional Area, Agbotadua Kumassah in an interview with GhanaWeb said their funeral ceremony has been put on hold till further notice.



He assured the people of Anlo of holding a pleasant burial service where their traditions will be displayed.



The State buried the late Jerry John Rawlings at the Military Cemetary in Accra Wednesday, January 27, 2021.







