Anas to drop coronavirus exposé dubbed 'corona quacks and thieves in Ghana'

Ace Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has hinted he is set to release his latest project on COVID-19 in Ghana.



According to him, the explosive piece will be christened “corona quacks and thieves in Ghana” clearly an indication that some individuals are making gains from the deadly COVID-19.



It’s not clear if his latest piece captures any top government official like his previous exposes have.



However, the title exposes the fact that some individuals have made some monetary gains from COVID-19 which is supposed to be a period of selfless dedication to the fight of the disease.



In announcing the latest piece, Anas in a post Facebook said “Are you ready? It's coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on BBC Africa Eye. All major stations in Ghana.”



He, however, did not announce the exact date for the release of the latest piece.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas has since premiering Number 12 that brought about a phase of change in football in Ghana suffered several attacks from people who belonged to the NPP government, paramount among them is Kennedy Agyapong who was on a crusade to taint the hard-earned reputation of the investigative journalist.



