Anas Exposé: Adu-Boahen was intimidated into taking cash – Stephen Amoah

General News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso Stephen Amoah (Sticka) has intimidated that former Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, was intimidated into accepting money from Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s Tiger Eye PI investigators who presented themselves as Arab investors.



Speaking on Newsfile on Joy News, Stephen Amoah argued that Anas Aremeyaw Anas ought to move away from instigating or intimidating people to engage in acts they otherwise would not be engaged in.



“I think Anas should redefine a new paradigm shift [with] the way he does his things so that you not really force or put people in a situation where they might not have gotten themselves into.



"Let us look at the fact that: one, he was intimidated. Two, most of the offers were initiated by those who actually wanted to implicate him in the situation,“ he argued.



In 2018, an undercover investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s Tiger Eye PI, Charles Adu Boahen (then a Deputy Minister of Finance) met supposed Arab investors, took cash from them and peddled influence regarding how he could get Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to facilitate the investment interests of the supposed investors.



In the opinion of Stephen Amoah, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s created the opportunity for the supposed wrongdoing he is now accusing Mr Adu Boahen of. He is therefore calling for a paradigm shift in how Anas Aremeyaw Anas carries out his investigations.