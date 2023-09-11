'An outright useless comment from a president' - Mogtari 'descends' on Akufo-Addo over Bar Conference comments

General News of Monday, 11 September 2023

An aide to the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has gone wild in her language, while replying to some comments made by the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Ghana Bar Conference 2023.



Taking to Twitter to vent her spleen, Joyce Bawah Mogtari described the comments made by Nana Akufo-Addo, in reference to Mahama, as ‘useless.’



She described the president as someone who is rather promoting corruption and thinking that his comments at Bar Conference will make him look any better.



“An outrightly useless pronouncement from a President who has completely debased the presidency, promoted corruption, politicised the judiciary with pro- NPP appointments and yet thinks making uncouth political statements at a Bar Conference will wash him up,” she tweeted.



Joyce Bawa Mogtari was responding to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comments at the Bar Conference, which included calling on what he termed right-thinking Ghanaians to ensure that John Dramani Mahama is defeated in 2024.



Akufo-Addo also took jabs at John Mahama, as he resurrected the ‘Government Official No. 1’ tag.



“Not only are these concepts of ‘NPP’ and ‘NDC’ judges new in our public discourse, they are also extremely dangerous, and represent the most brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by any allegedly responsible politician of the 4th Republic. They provide another reason, if more were needed, why right-thinking citizens should ensure the defeat in 2024 of the man whom the first Special Prosecutor identified as Government Official No.1, in the still unresolved Airbus Bribery Scandal,” Akufo-Addo said.





An outrightly useless pronouncement from a President who has completely debased the presidency, promoted corruption, politicised the judiciary with pro- NPP appointments and yet thinks making uncouth political statements at a Bar Conference will wash him up. — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) September 11, 2023

Did we hear the infamous jocular guy promising the NDC a showdown? Ah! you who has failed to show yourself ‘down’ or up as VP, failed to give the failed economy a showdown, failed to give Ken Ofori Atta a showdown on the EMT. That strange guffaw mistaken for laughter is telling! — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) September 11, 2023

