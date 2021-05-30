Amanase: Hit and run driver remanded after reporting himself to Police

Regional News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The alleged hit and run driver who knocked down a pedestrian to death at Suhum Amanase in the Eastern Region has been remanded by Suhum circuit Court in the Eastern Region.



The suspect driver John Amoako, 27, reported himself at the Police Station together with the accident vehicle Howo Tipper truck with registration number GN 4411-19.



The accident vehicle has been impounded for testing whilst the Suspect driver was immediately arraigned before Suhum Circuit Court Friday and was remanded into Police custody to re-appear on June 3, 2021.



According to the Police, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at about 8:00 pm, Suhum Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) received information that there had been a hit and run fatal motor accident at Amanase a community near Suhum along the Accra-Kumasi highway.



The District Police Patrol Team and armed Police personnel from Suhum District MTTD were dispatched to the scene and found a mutilated body of a male scattered on the road while the angry youth had mounted blockage on the road with cement blocks and burning of tyres in the middle of the road.



This created gridlock for an hour on the road.



The youth vented their anger on the police by attacking the police team with stones when the police tried to clear the road.



It took the assistance of men from Coaltar District police Command as well as the National Highway Patrol Team amidst firing of warning shots before the mob were dispersed.



The road was eventually cleared while the mutilated body was gathered and conveyed to Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for identification, preservation and autopsy.



Police sent wireless messages to various checkpoints to arrest the hit and run suspect driver to assist in police investigation but he turned himself into police.