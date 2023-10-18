Ama Governor denied Call to the Bar for the second time

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Social media influencer and lawyer-in-waiting, Elorm Aba Ababio, also known as Ama Governor has been denied a Call to the Bar by the General Legal Council for the second time running.



This comes ahead of this year's Call to the Bar ceremony scheduled for Saturday October 20, 2023



According to a letter letter sighted by GhanaWeb, dated 18 October 2023 and signed by Justice Cyra Pamela C. A. Koranteng (JA); the Judicial Secretary, the decision was based on the Council's scrutiny of Ms. Elorm Ababio's conduct leading up to her application.



In a previous letter dated 13 March 2023, the General Legal Council had outlined their intent to observe her conduct during this period.



Following a meeting held on Tuesday, 17 October 2023 the General Legal Council resolved that Ms. Elorm Ababio's application should be declined due to certain elements noted in her public conduct prior to the submission of her application.



The Council reached two decisions:



Ms. Elorm Ababio is permitted to complete the necessary forms for application to be Called to the Bar at any point in time after the 20 October 2023 event.



In the interim, the General Legal Council will continue to monitor Ms. Elorm Ababio's conduct.



BACKGROUND



In 2022, despite completing all necessary requirements, Ama governor was denied call to the Bar after the council said it had received a complaint which described Ama Governor engaging in “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar”



The decision led to public outcry both on and off social media with many questioning the basis for such a decision while others commended the General Legal Council for its decisions.



Ama Governor herself denied engaging in any offensive behaviour or inappropriate communications. She maintained that she has not been informed of any specific instances of misconduct and feels she was treated unfairly.



However, in September 2023, a report by the General Legal Council at the 2022/2023 bar conference indicated that the complaint was considered by a committee and that she had been permitted to begin applications to be called to the Bar for the October/November 2023 sessions.



Below is a transcript of the letter



GENERAL LEGAL COUNCIL PO. BOX 179 ACCRA



18 October 2023



SCR 92 VOL 88



MS. ELORM ABABIO ACCRA



APPLICATION TO BE CALLED TO THE BAR MS. ELORM ABABIO



The General Legal Council received the appropriate forms you completed to be

called to the Bar, scheduled for 20 October 2023. In line with the General Legal Council's letter dated 13 March 2023, Council was to monitor and observe your conduct during the time leading up to the submission of your application to be called to the Bar.

At the meeting of the General Legal Council held on Tuesday, 17 October 2023, your application to be called to the Bar was declined on account of elements noted in your public conduct prior to the application.

It was decided that:

1. You may complete the appropriate forms for application to be called to the Bar, any time there is a scheduled enrollment ceremony after the 20 October 2023 enrollment ceremony.

2. In the meantime, Council will continue to monitor your conduct



JUSTICE CYRA PAMELA C. A. KORANTENG (JA) JUDICIAL SECRETARY

CC: Chairperson, General Legal Council Members, General Legal Council



ID/AW



