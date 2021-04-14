Always put indicators on the roads when your vehicles develop fault - MTTD boss to drivers

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The Head of Education, Research and Training at the Ghana Police Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng has cautioned drivers to put indicators on the road, especially “triangle” when they develop fault and cannot move their vehicle.



He also urged drivers to call the police to tow their vehicles from the road when they develop faults.



His caution follows an accident at Tesano on Wednesday dawn.



A commercial vehicle, popularly known as ‘trotro’ crushed into a faulty trailer parked in the middle of the road at Tesano, close to the Tesano Police Station on Wednesday morning.



The accident is said to have claimed the lives of two people; driver of the ‘trotro’ and a teenage student.



According to reports, the driver and mate of the faulty trailer failed to indicate that their vehicle was faulty and could not move.



The minivan driver who did not notice the truck was stationery in the middle of the road then run into it.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Supt. Alexander Obeng said, "The most important thing is that when your vehicle develops a fault on the road, you put a triangle behind it. The vehicle may have some reflectors, but you have to put a triangle at a 50 meter space behind it so that when other drivers are coming, it will serve as a warning sign to them.”



He added that "You have to call the police on 191, 1855 or 112 to tow your vehicle.”



For those who try to fix their vehicles on the road when they develop a fault, Supt. Alexander Obeng advised them to put a stop to it unless the fault is very minor and can be corrected very fast for the vehicle to move.



He added that other vehicles may run into them in the process of trying to fix their faulty vehicles on the road.