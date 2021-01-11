General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Allowing injuncted Assin North MP-elect to vote is a dangerous act of bravado – Kpemka

Former Deputy Attorney Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

A former Deputy Attorney Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has described as a dangerous act of bravado following the decision of the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson to have participated in the voting process to elect a speaker for the 8th Parliament when a court has placed an injunction on him.



The clerk of Parliament Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah initially prevented him from taking part in the voting process to elect a speaker following an injunction placed on him by the Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday, January 6.



He was spotted in the chamber of parliament ahead of the dissolution of the 7th parliament and the inauguration of the 8th parliament as well as the election of a Speaker.



The clerk read the notice that had been served to him informing the House of the injunction placed on the MP-elect.



However, the NDC’s side of the house led by Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South told the clerk that courts do not determine who an elected MP is.



He said “Mr Chairman, courts don’t determine an elected person in Ghana. The court has the mandate to adjudicate on matters brought before it but the election of Member of Parliament is vested in Ghanaians citizens. We are aware that James Gyakye Quayson of Assin North was duly elected.”



He was subsequently allowed to vote bearing in mind the consequences of his action.



Commenting on this matter on the Key Points programme on TV3 Saturday, January 9, Mr Dindiok Kpemka who is also a former lawmaker for Tempane said this action was dangerous.



He told host Abena Tabi that “The most curious point at this stage that I want to espouse is the fact that before all of us, in the full glare of the world, the clerk indicated unequivocally that he had been served with the process injuncting the honourable member.



“ Yet it is curious that after several deliberations it was concluded that if he is going ahead, his attention has been drawn to it and so he will bear the consequences.



“People accepted it and that was a dangerous act of bravado, very dangerous.”