General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Allow military to discipline those who flout coronavirus protocols - Kusi Boafo tells Akufo-Addo

play videoKusi Boafo believes the military can instill discipline in Ghanaians

Thomas Kusi Boafo, Chief Executive Officer of Public Sector Reforms, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to deploy the Military to assist in the enforcement of the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Reacting to Ghana's COVID-19 situation, Mr. Kusi Boafo was alarmed at the number of people who have refused to heed advice to comply with the protocols and wondered why some Ghanaians would toy with the deadly disease.



He called on the security forces to instil discipline in the obstinate citizens who haven't yet seen the seriousness in wearing nose masks and practicising all other protocols to curb the viral disease.



Speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', he said; ''Let's assign the Police and Military into town to arrest the offenders and make them sweep and weed. If you weed 1 acre or weed like the Accra Sports Stadium, won't Accra be clean and beautiful? We should load them to the roadside and let them weed and clean the gutters. For them to vote for or against us, they have already made their thumbs ready; no matter what we do, they will vote . . . We can't allow their indiscipline to kill us. We must punish them.''



He believed the Military's presence is the surest way to keep the stubborn Ghanaians in check saying ''we're not in a serious war. Our war is against COVID-19. Let's deploy the Military to our towns and cities''.



