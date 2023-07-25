Alleged Coup: I joined TAG because of its democracy -oriented values – ACP Agordzo

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: GNA

Senior Police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Benjamin Akwasi Agordzo has opened his defence to the charge of Abetment in the case in which he is standing trial with others for an alleged overthrow government.



ACP Agordzo, the 10th Accused person in the ongoing trial, told the court that he joined Take Action Ghana (TAG) introduced to him by Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, (now deceased) because of its democracy-oriented values.



Opening his defence to the charge of Abetment on Monday, July 24, 2024 before a three member-panel of the High Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah AsAre-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, ACP Dr Agordzo said, “there was no agreement to overthrow government.”



“After scrutinizing the above profile of TAG, particularly the assurance that the group is strictly democracy oriented, I decided to join TAG WhatsApp platform.



“I wish to state that I joined TAG based on my belief in the principles of accountability, good governance and development among others which were embedded in the profile Dr Mac Palm sent me,” ACP Agordzo told the court as he read his Witness Statement.



“I also later noticed a number of professionals such as lawyers, architects, teachers, journalists, security officers and academics among others on the platform. This, coupled with the vibrant discussions on socio-politico-economic issues encouraged me the more. Therefore, based on the democracy-oriented values of the profile of TAG sent to me by Mac Palm, I gave my support and promised to fully contribute to discussions on the platforms and be involved in any activity we agree to embark on.



“For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state that there was no agreement to overthrow the Constitution or government on any of the platforms I was added to,” ACP Agordzo told the Court.



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, who is at the Financial and Economic Division of the Accra High Court is reporting that, ACP Agordzo is currently reading his Witness Statement which would be adopted by court panel after he is done.



The panel of three also includes Justice Hafisata Amaleboba and Justice Stephen Oppong, all Justices of the Court of Appeal.



He has pleaded not guilty to the charge of abetment and has been granted bail.



Background



Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital who was said to have masterminded the alleged coup has since passed on to glory and his evidence has been expunged from the court’s records.



The rest of Donya Kafui alias Ezor (A2), Bright Allan Debrah Fosu,(A3), Johannes Zikpi (A4), WOII Esther Saan Dekuwine (A6), CPL Seidu Abubakar, (A7), LAC Ali Solomon, (A8), CPL Sylvester Akanpewon, (A9) are facing two charges of conspiracy and high treason.



While Col. Samuel Kodjo Gamelie (A5) and ACP Benjamin Agordzo have each denied a charge of abetment and have all pleaded not guilty.