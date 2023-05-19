Alan to electrify Kumawu on Sunday

Politics of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The frontline personality in the upcoming NPP flagbearer race, Hon. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen will on the 21st May, 2023, be the key speaker at an NPP rally in the Kumawu constituency.



The Kumawu constituency will on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, witness a by-election following the demise of Philip Basoah.





The NPP has vowed to retain the seat with a bigger margin come Tuesday and this assurance will be boosted with the presence of Mr. Kyerematen who is highly loved by the constituents and was also a close friend to the late MP.



Mr. Kyerematen will be doing house to house and door to door in Kumawu to speak to friends and family members in the constituency on Sunday before mounting the podium to deliver the Great Transformational message to the people of Kumawu.



It must be noted that at the instance of the family of Mr. Philip Basoah, Mr. Kyerematen was the first NPP bigwig to visit Kumawu when the unfortunate news broke to the family.



Mr. Kyerematen was once again in Kumawu during the one week celebration and will also be in Kumawu for the final funeral rights as well as campaign vigorously for Mr. Ernest Yaw Anim who himself is very close to Mr. Kyerematen.