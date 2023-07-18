Akufo-Addo would be class captain in heaven if he matches half of Mahama's achievement - NDC Communicator

Politics of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Bernard Oduro Takyi, a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has praised former President John Dramani Mahama for his contributions to infrastructure development in Ghana.



Speaking at a gathering of party members, supporters, and sympathizers in Kwatire Adentia, Sunyani West Constituency, he stated that if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could achieve even half of what Mahama accomplished, he would be appointed the class captain in heaven by God.



Bernard Takyi, a certified chartered economist, emphasized that former President Mahama's achievements in delivering massive infrastructure development set him apart from the current NPP government led by Nana Addo.



He specifically highlighted the significant improvements made in the health and education sectors during Mahama's tenure.



He stated, "Under the health sector alone, His Excellency John Mahama constructed, equipped, and operationalized five polyclinics in the Brong Ahafo region, namely; Kwatire, Techimantia, Bomaa, Wamfie, and Nkrankwanta. Our flagbearer, then president, built fifteen (15) community day Senior High Schools in our region and undertook several other educational projects."



Bernard Takyi further challenged the audience to consider the accomplishments of their region since Nana Addo assumed office in 2017 and compare them to the developments initiated by President Mahama.



