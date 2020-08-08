General News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: myxyzonline.com

‘Akufo-Addo unaware of registration violence because he’s empty’ – Nukpenu jabs

Anthony Nukpenu, Greater Accra Regional Organiser of NDC

The Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, has said he was not surprised when President Akufo-Addo described the voter registration exercise as very peaceful.



The vociferous NDC man who was reacting to the president’s remarks on Dwaboase on Power FM hosted by Kwame Minkah noted that, Nana Akufo-Addo had become “empty” and always misled because he has surrounded himself with a bunch of “empty heads” who know virtually nothing about good governance.



His outbursts come after Akufo-Addo, despite numerous media reports of intimidation and violence at registration centres with one centering around one of his ministers, feigned ignorance of the pandemonium that had characterised the exercise in most regions, resulting in the death of a teacher trainee at Banda in the Bono region.



What did Akufo-Addo say?



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has the penchant for employing manipulative tactics to run from his irresponsiblity every time his appointees are linked to disgusting acts, was at it again when he joined the Muslim community last Friday to climax the celebration of Eid al-Adha.



The President said “One thing that excites me most is that the registration exercise in Ashanti region and other areas has been very peaceful…”



“I haven’t heard of any person being denied the opportunity to register on grounds that you are not this or what so go we can’t register you every person has the right to go and register,” Akufo-Addo maintained.



“What I have heard is that the exercise is going on smoothly in Asawase and Asokore-Mampong, we thank God for that. That is the most important thing to us all to leave in unity and peace,” the president noted amidst the shock on the faces of most of the worshippers.



Meanwhile, some residents at Asawase, where the president stood to give the speech, were prevented from taking part in the exercise which resulted in chaos at some registration centres.



To this end, Nukpenu said Nana Akufo-Addo was not on top of issues affecting the country.



“The president is the most empty president we have had on this land. How would he know people are being intimidated at Banda and other areas when he is empty? He [akufo-Addo] is very empty so he has to employ those tactics,” Nukpenu noted.



He further condemned the violence at Banda and the use of military men which he described as “illegal” to prevent residents of settler communities aroud the Bui Dam from taking part of the registration exercise.



To him, the ruling government had filled the security service with unqualified NPP “militias” to forment trouble at polling stations on election day but hastened that those “vigilante boys” would be dealt with on the day.



“I can send a signal to the NPP. As we speak I am confident of the large support the security service has for the NDC. On election day, no bagawaya [no fears]. They [unqualified security personnel] cannot dominate,” he warned in Akan.

