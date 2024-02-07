Akufo-Addo to present 2024 SONA on February 27

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will deliver to Parliament on February 27, 2024, a message on the state of the nation. The Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, have told parliament.



Presenting the business statement and the programme schedule of the House for the week on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, MP, Suame, said the address would begin at 10 in the afternoon.



The exercise is under Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates the President to address the nation through Parliament at the beginning of every session of Parliament.



The president is expected to provide an update on the current state of security, governance, the fight against corruption, education, health, and infrastructure, amongst other areas of the economy.



In his welcome address at the first meeting of the fourth session of the 8th Parliament, he indicated that in a discussion with the executive, it has been proposed that the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will present to Parliament the SONA on February 27th, 2024, in fulfilment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.



He also claimed the recovery of the economy was much felt during the Christmas holidays when Ghanaians came out in their numbers to celebrate with optimism and assurances of a robust economy.



The Christmas festivities and their accompanying celebrations, according to him, have finally put to rest the debate about the turning of the corner of our economy, which was reiterated by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.



He said, per the assessment of these institutions, the economy has entered a full recovery state with all the macroeconomic indicators pointing in a positive direction.



To him, it was against this backdrop that the World Bank has committed over $300 million to help strengthen macroeconomic stability and resilient economic growth.

He added that it was based on this same assessment that the IMF released the second tranche of our bailout.