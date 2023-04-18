Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo as new Chief Justice of Ghana – Report

General News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly pencilled in Supreme Court Judge Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the next Chief Justice of Ghana.



Justice Gertrude Torkornoo will replace Chief Justice Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who is expected to retire on May 24, 2023, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 years for justices of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.



According to a new report by graphic.com.gh, the Council of State of Ghana has already given the go-ahead to appoint Justice Torkornoo as the new head of Ghana’s judiciary.



The report also indicated that Akufo-Addo would, in no time, submit his appointment of Justice Torkornoo to the Parliament of Ghana for approval in accordance with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution.



If appointed, Justice Torkornoo will be the third appointment to the office of Chief Justice since Akufo-Addo became president in 2017.



She will also be the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana, following in the footsteps of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.



