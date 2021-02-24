General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Contempt case: Justice Anin-Yeboah has shown stern leadership - Koku Anyidoho

Justice Anin Yeboah, Chief Justice

The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho has showered praises on the Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Anin-Yeboah for showing stern leadership in the ruling of the contempt case against Dr. Dominic Ayine.



Former Deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine on Monday appeared before the judges of the Supreme Court (SC) to ask for forgiveness after he was cited for contempt.



This follows his accusation that the SC is having a “predetermined agenda” against the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing election petition hearing.



The Chief Justice said that the Supreme Court is not prepared to fine Dr. Dominic Ayine and ask him to sign a bond except that he must go back to the medium he used to scandalise the Supreme Court and retract the scandalous statement.



“What we can do for your client [Ayine] is to let him go back to purge the contempt. He spoke to the whole world on television; he should tell the people that he is sorry and that what he did was wrong… we are not going to fine him or give him a bond but at least coming from somebody who has acted as an Attorney-General, if we don’t take any action, it is going to send dangerous signals elsewhere. We are not exacting any serious punitive measures against him...” Justice Anin-Yeboah read.



Commenting on the ruling of the Supreme Court on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Koku Anyidoho applauded the maturity exhibited by the judges of the Supreme Court, especially the Chief Justice with the tempo of his voice.



“He did not show anger but he was firmed in his pronouncement and that is stern leadership. They are not in the habit to just crack the whip,” he acknowledged.



He seized the opportunity to admonish politicians and people who engage in national discourse to exercise restraint in their utterances and not be in a hurry to rain insults.